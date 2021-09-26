Ravens-Lions Postgame Notebook

The Ravens improved to 2-1 with a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
Here are some postgame notes:
- The Ravens have won 11-straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active streak in games played against the NFC.
- In its last 11 matchups versus NFC opponents (all victories), Baltimore has posted 305 points and only allowed 176. The Ravens have outrushed NFC opponents 2,278-962 in these 11 wins.
- Kicker Justin Tucker's 66-yard game-winning field goal is the longest field goal made in NFL history, surpassing Matt Prater’s previous NFL record of 64 yards in 2013. Tucker’s previous career-long, a 61-yarder, was also a game-winner in an 18-16 contest at Detroit on Dec. 16, 2013.
- Tucker now owns 17 career game-winning kicks (including playoffs) and has made all 16 of his attempts inside of one minute remaining in regulation. Tucker has now converted on 49 consecutive fourth-quarter attempts, the NFL’s longest active streak.
- Tucker connected on 4-of-5 FGAs Sunday, including a 50-yarder and the game-winning 66-yarder. Tucker now owns 44 FGs from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with K Phil Dawson for the third-most all-time (Matt Prater – 60; Sebastian Janikowski – 58). Tucker is 44-of-62 (71%) on 50-plus yard FGAs, marking the third-best percentage from that distance in NFL history.
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson has recorded either a rushing or passing TD in 39 consecutive games played, marking the longest active streak by a QB. The next longest is QB Patrick Mahomes – 28 consecutive games.
- With a 31-yard rush this afternoon, his longest since Week 14 of 2020, Jackson now has 19 career rushes of 25-plus yards and surpassed quarterback Mike Vick (18) for the most such rushes by a QB in his first four seasons in NFL history.
- Baltimore has rushed for 100 or more yards in 42 straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (43).
- With 5 receptions for 109 yards, Mark Andrews (169 career receptions) surpassed Todd Heap (168) for the most receptions by a tight end in his first four seasons in Ravens franchise history. Andrews’ 2,291 receiving yards and 20 receiving scores are also a Ravens’record by a tight end through four seasons. Sunday marked Andrews’ third-career 100-yard performance.
