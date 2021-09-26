Ravens-Lions Postgame Notebook

Ravens continue to move into record books.

The Ravens improved to 2-1 with a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Here are some postgame notes:

The Ravens have won 11-straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active streak in games played against the NFC.

In its last 11 matchups versus NFC opponents (all victories), Baltimore has posted 305 points and only allowed 176. The Ravens have outrushed NFC opponents 2,278-962 in these 11 wins.

Kicker Justin Tucker's 66-yard game-winning field goal is the longest field goal made in NFL history, surpassing Matt Prater’s previous NFL record of 64 yards in 2013. Tucker’s previous career-long, a 61-yarder, was also a game-winner in an 18-16 contest at Detroit on Dec. 16, 2013.

Tucker now owns 17 career game-winning kicks (including playoffs) and has made all 16 of his attempts inside of one minute remaining in regulation. Tucker has now converted on 49 consecutive fourth-quarter attempts, the NFL’s longest active streak.

Tucker connected on 4-of-5 FGAs Sunday, including a 50-yarder and the game-winning 66-yarder. Tucker now owns 44 FGs from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with K Phil Dawson for the third-most all-time (Matt Prater – 60; Sebastian Janikowski – 58). Tucker is 44-of-62 (71%) on 50-plus yard FGAs, marking the third-best percentage from that distance in NFL history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has recorded either a rushing or passing TD in 39 consecutive games played, marking the longest active streak by a QB. The next longest is QB Patrick Mahomes – 28 consecutive games.

With a 31-yard rush this afternoon, his longest since Week 14 of 2020, Jackson now has 19 career rushes of 25-plus yards and surpassed quarterback Mike Vick (18) for the most such rushes by a QB in his first four seasons in NFL history.

Baltimore has rushed for 100 or more yards in 42 straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (43).

With 5 receptions for 109 yards, Mark Andrews (169 career receptions) surpassed Todd Heap (168) for the most receptions by a tight end in his first four seasons in Ravens franchise history. Andrews’ 2,291 receiving yards and 20 receiving scores are also a Ravens’record by a tight end through four seasons. Sunday marked Andrews’ third-career 100-yard performance.

— The Baltimore Ravens