September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens-Lions Pregame Notes

Baltimore favored by a touchdown.
Author:
Publish date:

Ravens take on the Lions in Week 3, seeking their 11th consecutive victory over an NFC opponent.

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19.

The four COVID-19 replacements are: cornerback Kevon Seymour, defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, offensive tackle Andre Smith. Those players do not count as one of the two available practice squad game day elevations because they are COVID roster replacements. 

Rookie fifth-round pick and linebacker Daelin Hayes is active for the first time in his career to help fill the void.

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith was running in warmups and is ready to make his 2021 debut. Smith has not played since Week 13 last year.

The Ravens inactive players are:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), 

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), 

Safety Ar'Darius Washington 

The Lions inactive players are: 

LB Trey Flowers

LB  Jamie Collins, 

RB Jermar Jefferson 

WR Tom Kennedy

USATSI_10458385
News

Ravens-Lions Pregame Notes

20 seconds ago
USATSI_10457947
News

Ravens-Lions: 5 Questions Heading Into Week 3 Matchup

2 hours ago
tggwwslyutxath3qmj4f
News

Ravens-Lions: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

3 hours ago
USATSI_16646144
News

Report: Ravens Bringing Back RB Nate McCrary

19 hours ago
Ravens_H_USATSI_14768004 (1)
News

Son Will Go Against Father When Ravens Play Lions

22 hours ago
image-placeholder-title
News

Lamar Jackson Can Reach Another Milestone Against Lions

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_15143557
News

Ravens Heading to Detroit Short-Handed Because of COVID

Sep 25, 2021
95a75b80ae784282bffa677611132004
News

UPDATED: Ravens Friday Injury Report: Team Places Four On COVID List

Sep 24, 2021