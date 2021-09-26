Ravens-Lions Pregame Notes

Ravens take on the Lions in Week 3, seeking their 11th consecutive victory over an NFC opponent.

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19.

The four COVID-19 replacements are: cornerback Kevon Seymour, defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, offensive tackle Andre Smith. Those players do not count as one of the two available practice squad game day elevations because they are COVID roster replacements.

Rookie fifth-round pick and linebacker Daelin Hayes is active for the first time in his career to help fill the void.

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith was running in warmups and is ready to make his 2021 debut. Smith has not played since Week 13 last year.

The Ravens inactive players are:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle),

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip),

Safety Ar'Darius Washington

The Lions inactive players are:

LB Trey Flowers

LB Jamie Collins,

RB Jermar Jefferson

WR Tom Kennedy