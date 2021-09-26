Ravens-Lions: What We Learned

Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal — the longest kick in NFL history – as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Here's What We Learned.

— Tucker once kicked a 61-yard field goal in Detroit. He topped that and showed why he is the best kicker in the game. He converted four of five field goals on the day. Tucker improved to 16-for-16 in his NFL career on field goals in the final minute of regulation.

— Lamar Jackson would have been much better if not for so many dropped passes. Jackson was also under pressure for much of the game and was sacked four times. The offense needs to do a better job supporting their franchise quarterback. Jackson completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 287 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 58 yards and had a touchdown called back because of a holding penalty on tight end Mark Andrews. Jackson had another costly interception that led to the Lions' late field goal.

— The bounce-back player was Devin Duvernay. Midway through the second quarter, the Lions would have gotten the ball at Ravens' 23-yard line after Duvernay fumbled. But a Detroit player ran out of bounds on punt coverage. So, 5-yard penalty and Lions punt again. On the next punt, Duvernay returned the ball 29 yards to give the Ravens key field position. Duvernay then caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jackson for a 10-0 lead.

— Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said the team was going to work on tackling last week but they're still struggling to wrap guys up. The Lions' running backs were able to gain extra yards by bouncing off defenders. The Ravens defense held the Lions scoreless in the first half, but struggled late in the game.

— Marquise Brown dropped three passes that could have led to big plays, including two potential touchdowns in the second quarter. He appeared to be taking his eyes off the ball. After the third drop, Brown was consoled by coach John Harbaugh. Brown did have a key reception that gave the Ravens the ball on Detroit's 11-yard line. That set up the Ravens first touchdown to Duvernay. But it was a poor performance by Brown, who finished with three catches for 53 yards.

— Linebacker Tyus Bowser managed three interceptions last season, one behind Marcus Peters for the team lead. Bowser had an opportunity for a key takeaway on a potential trick play by the Lions with D'Andre Swift throwing the ball, but he dropped the ball. The Ravens got a sack on the next play and forced the Lions to punt. But Baltimore needs to take advantage of turnovers when they get the opportunity.