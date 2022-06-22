Skip to main content

Ravens Looking Solid for Salary Cap Over Next Three Years

Baltimore has solid young players on roster.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have done a solid job managing their salary cap.

The key is infusing young players onto the roster while parting ways with high-priced veterans.

The Ravens are projected to have the eighth-best salary-cap situation over the next three years, according to an analysis by Pro Football Focus.

The bad news is that AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, is ranked No. 1. The Steelers are ranked 10th and the Browns are 21st. 

Here's PFF's breakdown of the Ravens:

"One of the biggest remaining questions of the offseason may be what happens with quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s potential extension, but Baltimore is a well-run franchise that navigates contract negotiations calmly and rationally.           

"The Ravens no longer need to also pay top dollar to retain tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is driving a hard bargain with the Kansas City Chiefs following a solid season transitioning full-time from right tackle over to the blindside. With Brown currently subject to the franchise tag, the two sides have until July 15 to iron out a multi-year extension. Baltimore made a similar move sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for a first-round pick, avoiding a hefty payday and adding more cheap talent.           

"In back-to-back drafts, the Ravens had multiple first-round picks after trading away players looking for big-money extensions. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, edge defender Odafe Oweh, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum could represent a new, young nucleus on both sides of the ball over the next four years, and all four will earn roughly $53.5 million combined over the span. Brown probably looking to earn that much alone by 2024."

