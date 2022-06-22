Ravens Looking Solid for Salary Cap Over Next Three Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have done a solid job managing their salary cap.

The key is infusing young players onto the roster while parting ways with high-priced veterans.

The Ravens are projected to have the eighth-best salary-cap situation over the next three years, according to an analysis by Pro Football Focus.

The bad news is that AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, is ranked No. 1. The Steelers are ranked 10th and the Browns are 21st.

Here's PFF's breakdown of the Ravens: