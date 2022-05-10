Ravens Love Their Power 5 Connection In The Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's no secret the Ravens like to draft players from Power 5 schools.
Those elite programs routinely produce NFL-caliber players.
In the past seven drafts, the Ravens have selected five players from Alabama and Michigan and four from Oklahoma — the most of any school. Overall, Baltimore has drafted 48 players from Power 5 schools over that span.
"I think there are certain college football programs that are built more like NFL programs. Alabama is one, [and] Michigan is the other one, I would say," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The two top ones, if you want to say, they’re the two top ones I would say. Now, maybe I’m a little … Those are the ones I’m thinking of off the top of my head. So, those guys generally come in, and they kind of know what to expect. It’s a little flatter for those guys, in terms of practice and understanding how it works.”
It's also no secret that the Ravens like players from Power 5 schools.
In the 2022 NFL draft, eight of the 11 Ravens draft picks came from those big programs, and the prior year, seven of eight selections were from Power 5 schools.
Ravens draft picks from Alabama since 2016
2022 — Jalyn Armour-Davis, cornerback, fourth round
2018 — Anthony Averett, cornerback, fourth round
2018 — Bradley Bozeman, center, sixth round
2017 — Marlon Humphrey cornerback, first round
2017 — Tim Williams, linebacker, third round
Ravens draft picks from Michigan since 2016
2022 — David Ojabo, linebacker, second round
2021 — Ben Mason, fullback, Michigan, fifth round
2020 — Ben Bradeson, guard, fourth round
2017 — Chris Wormley, defensive end, third round
2016 — Willie Henry, defensive tackle, fourth round
Ravens draft picks from Oklahoma since 2016
2019 — Marquise Brown, wide receiver, first round
2019 — Ben Powers, guard, fourth round
2018 — Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, third round
2018 — Mark Andrews, tight end, third round.