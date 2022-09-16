Macdonald Confident in Ravens Secondary Despite Injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has remained stoic in light of the recent injuries.

Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury this week and Brandon Stephens is dealing with a quad issue. After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens are a bit thin at cornerback if Humprhey and Stephens can't play Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Marcus Peters had his first full practice since injuring his knee last season and that's an encouraging sign.

Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams could play significant roles against the Dolphins.

"You go into a gameplan, and you’re looking at matchups, and you’re trying to put the guys in the best spots," Macdonald said. "If things change ... the thing with our team is that we’re flexible enough back there where no matter what happens, we feel like we’re going to end up in a good spot, and guys can play different positions.

"Definitely, when you’re making a game plan, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket, and that goes for all the positions. That’s a weekly conversation we have, if so-and-so goes down, if this guy goes down.”

The addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill has added a new dimension to the Dolphins' offense. Hill is a downfield threat that has added more speed to Miami's attack.

As a rookie last year, fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught more passes (104) than any rookie in NFL history.

The Ravens are bracing for that explosive offense and a lot of different looks from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is mobile enough to make plays with his legs.

Tackling will be key for the Ravens.

"You just have to be on your Ps and Qs at all times, but these guys specifically, it’s all angles, it’s not just the backend," Macdonald said. "It’s running out of the stack, it’s how I’m playing CB on the backside of the wide zone, the boot. So, it’s all three levels. It’s something we work [at] every day. It’s hard to practice tackling all the time, but if you practice the right way, and you’re in the right spot, and you’re in the right leverage, then we feel comfortable that we’re in the spot to make the play. It’s definitely a point of emphasis with this team.