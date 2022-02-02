Macdonald Elated to Be Reunited With Harbaugh, Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mike Macdonald's return to the Ravens as a defensive coordinator is a "dream come true."

Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Don Martindale after four seasons, opening the door for Macdonald to come back to the team.

Macdonald began his career as an intern with the Ravens and spent seven years in Baltimore, serving most recently as the linebackers coach from 2018-20. At age 34, he is the youngest defensive coordinator in Ravens franchise history.

"There are a lot of great, young coaches in the NFL," Harbaugh said. "There are a lot of head coaches, right now, that are very young in the NFL that are doing well. [Los Angeles Rams head coach] Sean McVay, gosh. To me, age is just a number. I don’t care if it’s a low number, or a high number – it’s a number. So, it’s what you bring, what you contribute, how you are and how you do the job.”

Macdonald was Michigan’s defensive coordinator last season on Jim Harbaugh's staff, brother of John. He helped guide the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff semifinals where they lost to Georgia.

The Wolverines had the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense that allowed 17.4 points per game, compared to 34.5 the prior year when they finished 95th.

Michigan also finished 20th in yards per game allowed (330.9) and 11th in red zone touchdown efficiency (45.7%).

Macdonald played a key role working with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who earned first-team All-American honors and was a Heisman Trophy finalist after producing a single-season school record 14 sacks.

Now, he's looking to have the same success in Baltimore.

“It’s a dream come true to come back home,” Macdonald said. “This is home for me and my family. So when the opportunity did come about, it was one of the easier decisions we ever made. I understand the standard it takes to play like a Raven. This culture has helped mold me.”

The Ravens defense ranked 25th for overall defense, its worst ranking since 1997, and were last against the pass.

Harbaugh is hopeful Macdonald can remedy that situation.

“This is not a stranger. This is somebody that we know,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been with us for many years and many battles, trials and tribulations. Some great moments. We consider Mike to be part of the family.”