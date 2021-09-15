Ravens Make Roster Moves, Release First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens made four moves on their first day back of practice and released their first injury report for the Chiefs game on Sunday night.

Baltimore prompted both defensive back/special teams ace and Anthony Levine and nose tackle Justin Ellis from the practice squad.

The Ravens added offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour to practice squad.

Baltimore currently has 51 players on its 53-man roster.

Ellis was active against the Raiders in the regular-season opener and played 19 snaps, finishing with one tackle.

Levine was also active and played 27 snaps on special teams.

Smith was with the Ravens throughout training camp and will provide depth on at tackle.

Seymour was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (218th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games as a rookie with three starts recording 22 tackles and three passes defensed.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, where waived from injured reserve on January 6, 2021,[and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team two days later.[

Seymour was waived by the Eagles at the end of this year's training camp.

The Ravens and Chiefs also released their first injury report:

Ravens

Did not practice

WR Marquise Brown (ankle)

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

CB Chris Westry (knee)

DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

Limited participation

OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

CB Marlon Humphrey (back)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

Chiefs

Limited participation

OL Austin Blythe (abdomen)

DT Khalen Saunders (glute)

Full participation

DE Frank Clark (hamstring)

DE Mike Danna (groin)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle)

WR Tyreek Hill (toe)

DT Derrick Nnadi (hip)