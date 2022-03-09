Skip to main content

Ravens Make Several Impactful Moves

Ravens creates funds for free agency.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens aggressively began their offseason with several moves and created significant salary-cap space.

The team released cornerback Tavon Young and placed offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on the Reserve/Retired list, which creates about $11.5 million of cap space. 

As it stands, the Ravens have about $18 million to spend in free agency, but they are expected to make other moves.

In addition, the Ravens tendered six exclusive rights free agents, consisting of quarterback Tyler Huntley, running back Ty'Son Williams, center Trystan Colon, inside linebacker Kristian Welch, safety Geno Stone, and long snapper Nick Moore 

The team decided not to tender their other restricted free agents, cornerback Chris Westry and linebacker Otaro Alaka.

Young played well this past season and appeared in every game. He was also the Ravens' 2021 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which recognizes a player from each team who showcases a commitment to sportsmanship and courage. 

However, Young was placed on IR the previous two years. He carried a $9.2 million cap hit this season. Young could re-sign with the team for a more cap-friendly deal.

Villanueva decided to retire after seven NFL seasons and two trips t the Pro Bowl. He started every game in his only season with the Ravens. 

It was no surprise the Ravens signed their exclusive rights free agents. All of those players are expected to play bigger roles this season.

The Ravens could also consider bring back Westry on a more cap-friendly deal. His tender would have cost the team about $2.5 million.

