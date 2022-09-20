Skip to main content

The Signing of Marcus Williams Paying Dividends for Ravens

Safety has been dominant

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The addition of safety Marcus Williams has proven to be a shrewd decision by the Ravens.

Williams has three interceptions in two games and leads the team with 22 tackles. 

"[I’m] coming out here, learning as much as I can [and] trying to do it as fast as I can, so that we can be ready, so I could put myself and my teammates also in position [to] all make plays and go out there and ball out this season,” Williams said.

In a 42-39 loss to the Dolphins in Week 2, Williams was one of the lone highlights.on defense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He finished with a game-high 10 tackles and two interceptions, marking his second-career multi-interception game and the first since his 2017 campaign with New Orleans. 

Williams corralled his own deflection for an interception on Miami’s opening drive. He became the third player to register an interception in each of his first two games as a Raven, joining cornerback Brandon Carr (2017) and cornerback Eugene Daniel (1997).

Williams’ second interception of the game – a toe-tapping grab – helped set up a 6-play, 80-yard touchdown drive before halftime.

In making the pick, Williams became the first Raven in franchise history to produce three interceptions in the first two games of a season. The last Ravens safety to record multiple interceptions through the first two weeks of a season was Ed Reed in 2012.

The Ravens need to regroup as they head to New England for a Week 3 matchup. They will rely heavily on the veteran leadership of players like Williams. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_17146924
News

Ravens Rookies Need to Learn Mental Errors in Dolphins Game

By Todd Karpovich
j-k-dobbins-4-1400
News

Can Return of J.K. Dobbins Be Needed Spark for Ravens Run Game?

By Todd Karpovich
FbcKLLzX0AEfSgU
News

Ravens Place Linebackers Josh Ross, Steven Means on IR

By Todd Karpovich
download (16)
News

Ravens Accomplished Rare Feats Vs. Dolphins in Week 2

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19073747
News

Ways to Fix Ravens Secondary: Get Healthy, Stay Healthy

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19073043
News

A Look at Ravens Snap Counts Vs. Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19073612 (1)
News

Ravens Report Card Week 2 Vs. Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19073760
News

Lamar Jackson Shines, Breaks More Records in Losing Effort

By Todd Karpovich