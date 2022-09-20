The Signing of Marcus Williams Paying Dividends for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The addition of safety Marcus Williams has proven to be a shrewd decision by the Ravens.

Williams has three interceptions in two games and leads the team with 22 tackles.

"[I’m] coming out here, learning as much as I can [and] trying to do it as fast as I can, so that we can be ready, so I could put myself and my teammates also in position [to] all make plays and go out there and ball out this season,” Williams said.

In a 42-39 loss to the Dolphins in Week 2, Williams was one of the lone highlights.on defense.

He finished with a game-high 10 tackles and two interceptions, marking his second-career multi-interception game and the first since his 2017 campaign with New Orleans.

Williams corralled his own deflection for an interception on Miami’s opening drive. He became the third player to register an interception in each of his first two games as a Raven, joining cornerback Brandon Carr (2017) and cornerback Eugene Daniel (1997).

Williams’ second interception of the game – a toe-tapping grab – helped set up a 6-play, 80-yard touchdown drive before halftime.

In making the pick, Williams became the first Raven in franchise history to produce three interceptions in the first two games of a season. The last Ravens safety to record multiple interceptions through the first two weeks of a season was Ed Reed in 2012.

The Ravens need to regroup as they head to New England for a Week 3 matchup. They will rely heavily on the veteran leadership of players like Williams.