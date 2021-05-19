Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Bullish on Young Linebackers, Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale can't hide his enthusiasm for new outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

The first-round pick from Penn State has an opportunity to be special.

“He’s only played football for five years," Martindale said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "That’s why I’m talking about him being raw. There are things he does right now in practice that are better than what our veterans can do. And he’s just learning it, too. He doesn’t even have the technique perfected. But there are things that he does that he’s better than some of the veterans can do.

"And that’s what’s exciting about him. And on top of that, he’s a great person. He wants to be great, and he checks all those boxes. And I guarantee, he’s going to be on the quarterback. He’s going to hit the quarterback, so don’t worry about that.”

Martindale also likes the potential of rookie fifth-round pick Daelin Hayes from Notre Dame. Hayes already has shown leadership skills and will fit nicely into the Ravens defense.

“It’s a place where if they tell you that he’s the guy, that means he’s a leader,” Martindale said about the Fighting Irish's program. “I know it’s going to take a little while for him to catch up to the speed of the pro game, but I’m really pleased with what he’s done with just a little time he’s been here. So if they make plays in college, they’ll make plays on Sunday in the pro game. And both those guys can make plays, and they do it in different ways.”

The Ravens decided not to sign a veteran free-agent pass rusher to replace Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon, or Jihad Ward. Martindale is leaving that up to the front office.

However, he sees outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson taking the next step in his development despite having 4.5 sacks over his first two years as a pro.

“He’s in great shape," Martindale said. "His mind’s in the right place. He’s working on the right things that are going to help us win.”

Martindale also expects cornerback Tavon Young to be ready for the season after tearing an ACL in 2019. Young has been hampered with injuries throughout his career.

“He’s our nickel He’s quick," Martindale said. "You guys know all the good things about him. He’s a playmaker for us and nd I can’t wait to get him back on the field. You control the narrative. Nobody else does. So you get your mind right and say, ‘This is what I’m going to do this year. That’s what you’re going to do. He’s worked way too hard not to have any success. I’m just telling you that now, so I can’t wait for him to come back, and we’re definitely expecting him to come back sooner than later.”