Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: 'Let Him Live His Life'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has no worries about Lamar Jackson and his focus this season despite the uncertainty with his long-term future with the team.

In fact, Andrews said the only distraction is people constantly asking about the quarterback's mindset.

Lamar has always been Lamar," Andrews said. "He’s just such a special talent, but like you said, he’s extremely motivated, and you can see it [in] the way he’s commanding the huddle. The way he’s doing everything is just top-notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him. He’s extremely hungry; he’s always been hungry, though.

"So, you all just … Not you all … But let this man live; let him live his life. He’s a good dude. So, he just has fun with it.”

The Ravens are trying to reach a long-term deal with Jackson but the sides are apparently at an impasse.

Jackson plans to suspend any contract discussions once the regular season starts. Then, the two sides can negotiate again next offseason.

Jackson is playing under his fifth-year option. The Ravens can place the franchise tag on him in the next two seasons if they cannot reach a new deal.

They don't have the same problem with Andrews.

The Ravens reached a four-year extension with the Pro Bowl tight end in September 2021. The deal is worth $56 million, which made Andrews the highest-paid tight end in the NFL over that span.

"I just want to win, I just want to win – that’s really all that matters to me – [and] helping this team get better and making this team better," Andrews said. "So, I’m all for the team. Like we say, ‘The Team, The Team, The Team.’”