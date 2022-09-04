Skip to main content

Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: 'Let Him Live His Life'

Tight end defends QB.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has no worries about Lamar Jackson and his focus this season despite the uncertainty with his long-term future with the team.

In fact, Andrews said the only distraction is people constantly asking about the quarterback's mindset. 

Lamar has always been Lamar," Andrews said. "He’s just such a special talent, but like you said, he’s extremely motivated, and you can see it [in] the way he’s commanding the huddle. The way he’s doing everything is just top-notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him. He’s extremely hungry; he’s always been hungry, though. 

"So, you all just … Not you all … But let this man live; let him live his life. He’s a good dude. So, he just has fun with it.”

The Ravens are trying to reach a long-term deal with Jackson but the sides are apparently at an impasse.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson plans to suspend any contract discussions once the regular season starts. Then, the two sides can negotiate again next offseason.

Jackson is playing under his fifth-year option. The Ravens can place the franchise tag on him in the next two seasons if they cannot reach a new deal.

They don't have the same problem with Andrews.

The Ravens reached a four-year extension with the Pro Bowl tight end in September 2021. The deal is worth $56 million, which made Andrews the highest-paid tight end in the NFL over that span. 

"I just want to win, I just want to win – that’s really all that matters to me – [and] helping this team get better and making this team better," Andrews said. "So, I’m all for the team. Like we say, ‘The Team, The Team, The Team.’”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18857344
News

Harbaugh Confident Sitting Starters in Preseason Won't Hinder Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18856753
News

Ravens Have One of NFL's Oldest Rosters

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18856921
News

Report: Ravens Have Best Chance to Go From Worst to First

By Todd Karpovich
marlon-humphrey-091421-getty-ftr_1wkghcg5fykqb1rwdbz5bdenuc
News

Ravens Want More Turnovers, Key Opportunity in Week 1

By Todd Karpovich
1193652497
News

Ravens Judiciously Preparing for Flacco, Jets and Beyond

By Todd Karpovich
QJQO4UYAZVHCDHGAZ4EQ2JZLP4
News

Ravens Have NFL's 9th Best Roster, Per PFF

By Todd Karpovich
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Over/Under Win Totals for Ravens, Rest of AFC North

By Todd Karpovich
usa_today_13786339.0
News

Ravens-Jets Week 1 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich