Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to add talent to their wide receivers room.

One potential target could be Marvin Jones Jr., who put together five solid seasons in Detroit.

Here's a breakdown of Jones signing with Baltimore.

Size: 6 foot-2, 199 pounds

Pros: Jones is a solid wide receiver that could provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with a solid, sure-handed target. Last season, he led Detroit with 76 receptions for 978 yards and nine touchdowns. After struggling to find wins with the Lions, Jones could welcome the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl in Baltimore. His best season was in 2017 when he finished with a career-high 1,101 receiving yards. Jones also spent the first three years of his career with the Bengals, so there is some familiarity with the AFC North.

Cons: Jones turns 31 on March 12, so he would be one of the Ravens older players on offense. He has also dealt with some injuries over his career and was limited to nine games in 2018 because of a knee injury. Several teams will look to sign Jones as a free agent, so Baltimore will have some competition to sign him.

Quote: Jones: "I am going in on my 10th season, but I’m still running past people. I’m still doing the things that I’ve always done. So I have no signs of slowing down at all. I think what I get will reflect that.”

Outlook: Jones would be a good fit in Baltimore. He has the toughness and talent to make an impact and develop a rapport in the tight-knit locker room. Jones would also be less expensive than some of the other free-agent wide receivers on the free-agent market and could sign for about $9 million to $10 million per year.