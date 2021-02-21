Ravens Coaching Carousel Continues With Matt Weiss Headed to Michigan

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is already having a busy offseason, replacing assistants that have taken jobs with other NFL teams or college programs.

The exodus continued this week with running backs coach Matt Weiss agreeing to become the quarterbacks' coach at the University of Michigan, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Under Weiss, Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Weiss will join Baltimore's former linebackers coach Mike MacDonald, who was hired as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator early this offseason.

Prior to joining the offense, Weiss coached on Baltimore's defense in a variety of roles, including cornerbacks coach, assistant linebackers coach and quality control. In addition to his offensive coaching responsibilities, Weiss served as Baltimore's football strategy coordinator. In that role, he was responsible for leading the analytics department of the coaching staff, advising the team on game management and scripting situational practice periods.

There's a natural connection between the Ravens and Michigan, who are coached by brothers John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh, respectively.

In addition to Weiss and MacDonald, the Ravens numerous other assistant coaches leave for other teams, consisting of:

Assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley to Houston Texans as head coach

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen to Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive coordinator

Defensive backs coach Jesse Minter to Vanderbilt (NCAA) as defensive coordinator

Assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to Jaguars as an assistant defensive line coach

Coaching analyst Zachary Orr to Jaguars as an outside linebackers coach

Coaching analyst Brian Duker to Detroit Lions as a defensive assistant

Assistant tight ends coach Andy Bischoff to Texans as a tight ends coach

John Harbaugh has already taken measure to replace most of these coaches and made the following hires:

Jason Brooks as assistant defensive Line coach

Tee Martin as wide receivers coach

Jay Peterson as assistant linebackers coach