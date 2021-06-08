Sports Illustrated home
Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed veteran guard Michael Schofield, who last played for the Carolina Panthers.  

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Schofield, 30, has played 87 games, making 69 starts for three different teams. He spent the 2020 season with Carolina, making three starts and appearing in 11 games. 

Schofield, who was selected by the Denver Broncos from Michigan in the 2014 NFL draft, has versatility and can play left tackle and right tackle. 

After starting  13 games for the Broncos during their Super Bowl run in 2015, Schofield was waived by the team one year later. He was later claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played 15 games and made five starts at right tackle in 2017. 

Schofield eventually signed a two-year contract extension with the Chargers and started 16 games at right guard in both 2018 and 2019.

Schofield, 6-foot-6, 301-pounds, signed with the Carolina Panthers last season but was beaten out for the starting right guard spot by John Miller and Chris Reed. Schofield played in 11 games, with three starters, mainly at left guard, allowing four sacks with three penalties. He was waived by the Panthers this offseason. 

