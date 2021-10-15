Ravens Might Have Challenge With Outside Reciever With Bateman, Watkins Injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins is dealing with a thigh injury and rookie Rashod Bateman might not be ready to make his Ravens' debut.

This will potentially leave Baltimore shorthanded for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Devin Duvernay will likely line up outside opposite Marquise Brown if Bateman and Watkins are inactive.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the team is not going to rush Bateman back into the lineup,

"I think he’s getting there," Roman said. "I think he’s getting there. I think there’s a chance he could play this week. If not this week, I think next week.”

The Ravens passing game has been dominant this season with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is averaging 291.8 yards per game — ranked sixth in the NFL.

Brown leads Baltimore with 451 yards receiving with five touchdowns. Watkins has a team-best 16.2 yards per catch.

Duvernay is having a solid second season with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 104 yards with a touchdown.

However, there is anticipation surrounding Bateman, who was impressive throughout training camp with hisroute running and ability to catch the ball in traffic.

Even if Bateman is ready, there is going to be an adjustment period.

"He obviously hadn’t played football for a while [since] he got that procedure done. He’s looking good," Roman said. "He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude [and] everything has been A-plus.

"I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play; I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis. Rashod is going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step. So, we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.”