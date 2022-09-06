Ravens Tackle Morgan Moses Expects Emotional Day Vs. Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses is getting ready for the added energy at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

The Ravens opener against the New York Jets on 9/11 and Moses knows it will be a particularly emotional day for New Yorkers.

The Jets would love to pull off an upset victory.

"I know Coach [Robert] Saleh; he’s going to have those guys on 100 – running around, fast football, pursuing," said Moses, who signed with the Ravens this offseason. "Then, you can’t take it for granted [that] we’re playing on 9/11 in New York, so it means a little bit more to them to get that win. So, we know they’re going to come out swinging, and it’s our job to stand at the plate and bat it out.

"I’m looking forward to it – it’s going to be a great game – and looking forward to going out there and going out there as a Raven.”

The Jets roster already looks much different than when Moses played there just last season.

The team added seven draft picks, including first-round cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was the fourth overall pick. Joe Flacco could start at quarterback.

The Jets are trying to establish a new culture and winning against the Ravens would point them in the right direction.

"One thing I know [is] they’re going to come out there with a lot of energy," Moses said. "They did a great job of flipping that roster. Even being there last year, you could feel that it was different, especially for me, [them] kind of giving me my first taste of what football really means, coming from Washington and things like that. But it’s been great.

— To leave a comment, visit our Facebook page or on Twitter.