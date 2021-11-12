Ravens Need to Solve Their Challenges With Cover Zero Defensive Scheme

BALTIMORE — The Miami Dolphins brought the pressure and dared the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson to beat them with the deep ball.

It was a strategy that worked to perfection as Miami kept Baltimore off-balance the entire game en route to a stunning 22-10 victory in Week 10.

The Dolphins employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Miami coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working.

“[They were in] Cover Zero the majority of the whole game," Jackson said. "They just got hot each and every time. I was dropping back, just couldn't do anything about that.

"We’ve seen it before. We were practicing it the whole week. We just got to do a better job, do a better job facing that. Get a handle. I feel we'll be good. The Dolphins played a great game.”

Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked four times as he struggled to find open wide receivers.'

Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Ravens also got off to a slow start again., mustering a single field goal in the first half

Over nine games, they have scored just 27 points in the first quarter.

"Every week. It's ridiculous," Jackson said. "I don't understand it either. We just have to do a better job at that. You know, hit the ground running, like we’re supposed to do. And that starts by staying calm and just doing us. Don't put nothing extra on our minds.”

The Dolphins had their defensive backs keeping the pressure on Jackson with safeties ﻿Jevon Holland﻿ blitzing 21 times and Brandon Jones attacking the quarterback 17 times.

"Yeah, we felt like we had to bring pressure," Flores said. "He (Lamar Jackson) is a very skilled player and he got out of there a couple of times too. They made some plays down the – take the play down the sideline at the end of the game. It was a good play, but we made a few more than they did and came out with the win."

The biggest issue is the Ravens were not able to make any adjustments by using quick passes, crossing routes, bunch formations, and deep shots downfield.

The Ravens will have to spend some time in the film room and practice field combating this defensive strategy.

“They played a good game," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "You know, they did a lot of [Cover] Zero. That’s kind of what we saw for the most part. But they played a good game. So, [my] hat's off to them.”