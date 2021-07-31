Ravens Need to Utilize Speed of Devin Duvernay

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay has the speed to get behind a secondary and make plays downfield.

Duvernay was the fastest player on the Ravens last season, accelerating up to 21.48 miles per hour, according to Next Generation Stats. That was the 17th fastest time in the league. San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert had the faster time at 23.09 miles per hour.

Last season as a rookie, Duvernay mostly made an impact on special teams. Look for him to have a bigger role in the passing attack this season.

"Every time I get in, I’m just trying to take advantage of my opportunities," Duvernay said. "I’m just trying to keep earning my coaches’ trust day-in and day-out, and just let the rest speak for itself.”

Duvernay, a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the 2020 draft, was targeted 26 times and caught 20 passes for 201 yards. He has the speed and toughness to make a bigger impact next season. The Ravens also used him on sweeps and Duvernay managed 70 yards on just four carries.

Duvernay appears more comfortable in the offense. However, he and another second-year player, James Proche, will have to battle for targets in a wide receivers room that has more depth with the new additions of Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

"The young guys: Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, showed some special teams ability, made some plays here and there," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. "I think their best football is ahead of both of those guys. We’re very happy with both those guys, as young receivers who came into a very difficult situation this year, with no OTAs, and essentially, no real training camp – so to speak – with games.

"We’re excited about both those guys – we really are."