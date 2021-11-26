Ravens Not Worried About Complexity of Defensive Scheme

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are questions surrounding the Ravens defense and whether it's too complicated, resulting in coverage breakdowns and lack of sacks.

Baltimore has given up several big plays of 50 yards or more this season.

In addition, the Ravens allowed two players — Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue — to leave via free agency and they have thrived in other systems.

Baltimore safety Chuck Clark dismissed the idea that players have a hard time adjusting to the Ravens defensive scheme.

"I don’t think they put more on our plate than we can handle," Clark said. "Before we go out there, we always make sure that everyone is comfortable with it and what we have going on before we attack the day, or whatever is going on. So, I don’t think they give us more than we can handle.”

In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Humphrey, and Clark whiffed on a tackle that allowed an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. That play gave the Bengals a 27-17 lead and the Ravens never recovered in the 41-17 loss.

In Week 9, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson got behind the Ravens' secondary for a 50-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins.

The big plays were almost fatal to the Ravens again last week against the Bears. Andy Dalton gave the Bears a 7-6 lead on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney. Then, Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin beat Ravens cornerback Chris Westry on a double move and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with under two minutes left.

“That’s where it comes back to us being real with ourselves in the meetings, fixing what we can do and what we have to do to get better," Clark said. "As it’s going on in the moment, it’s just like, ‘Alright, I have to move on to the next one and keep going so it doesn’t turn into something worse.’”

The Ravens have amassed 22 sacks as a team this season.

Judo, who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, has 10.5 sacks. Ngakoue, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, has eight sacks and two forced fumbles.