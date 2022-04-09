Ravens Notebook: Team Resigns One Player, Loses Another

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens re-signed outside linebacker Josh Bynes, who had a solid season after being signed to the practice squad in September.

Baltimore's defense improved when Bynes was moved to the strong side and second-year player Patrick Queen moved to the weakside.

The Ravens have little depth at linebacker and Bynes has proven to be a valuable player.

Last year, Bynes played in 14 games, including 12 starts, and had 76 tackles (third most on the team), a career-high six tackles for a loss, two sacks and four quarterback hits for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense (84.5 ypg).

Bynes turns 33 on Aug. 24, but he is still playing at a high level.

"II feel like I have a lot of ball left in me," he said after the season. "I feel like I proved that this season. It’s not like I feel like I have one more in me kind of thing. No, I feel like I have two, three [or] four – whatever amount is given to me, because I put in that work in the offseason, take care of myself throughout the year and just know how to prepare myself week-in and week-out. That’s what it’s all about in this league, just making sure that you can keep your level of play up. I feel like I’ve done that consistently these last three years, practically – [2019] here, then last year in Cincy and then being here again.

"So, I want to continue that as long as I can, because I feel amazing. My body feels great, and I would love, obviously, the first thing to be back in Baltimore. This is home for me.”

Tavon Young Signs With Bears

Ravens parted ways with cornerback Tavon Young to save money with the salary cap.

Now, he has found a new home.

Young signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Bears as a free agent.

Young played well this past season and appeared in every game. He was also the Ravens' 2021 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which recognizes a player from each team who showcases a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

However, Young was placed on IR the previous two years. He carried a $9.2 million cap hit this season.

Ravens Finalizing Draft Board

The Ravens hosted their annual pre-draft press conference and general manager Eric DeCosta revealed the team has about 180 players on their board.

That number could grow to 195 players in the coming weeks, so there is a lot of heavy lifting as far as evaluating prospects.

The Ravens have 10 picks in this year's draft, including the 14th overall selection.

Joe Hortiz, the Ravens director of college scouting, said the team has more players on the board than they've had in recent years because the level of talent has gotten better.