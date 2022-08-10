Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.

In 2021, after starting the season with an AFC-best 8-3 record, the Ravens dropped their last six games – five of which came by a combined 8 points. With a final 8-9 record, Baltimore missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and for just the fifth time during head coach John Harbaugh’s 14-year tenure.

At the end of the season, the Ravens had 19 players on Injured Reserve, including running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), running back Gus Edwards (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (pec/biceps), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (pec), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip).

Ravaged by injuries throughout 2021 – including season-ending injuries to standouts Dobbins, REdwards and CB Peters – Baltimore battled through consistent adversity and remained in playoff contention entering the Week 18 game vs. Pittsburgh. The Ravens played an NFL-high nine games that were decided by 3 or fewer points in 2021, including that final 16-13 overtime defeat against the Steelers.

In 2021, Baltimore’s offense ranked No. 6 in total yards (378.8 ypg) and registered the league’s No. 3 rushing attack (145.8 ypg). The Ravens produced the NFL’s No. 1 run defense (84.5 ypg) and ranked No. 3 on third down (34.8%).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed five games last season, including the final four contests due to an ankle injury. Still earning Pro Bowl honors, Jackson was 246-of-382 passing for 2,882 yards, 16 TDs and 13 interceptions, adding a team-high 767 rushing yards. All-Pro