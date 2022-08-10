Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans
Baltimore looking to make playoff run.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.
- In 2021, after starting the season with an AFC-best 8-3 record, the Ravens dropped their last six games – five of which came by a combined 8 points. With a final 8-9 record, Baltimore missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and for just the fifth time during head coach John Harbaugh’s 14-year tenure.
- At the end of the season, the Ravens had 19 players on Injured Reserve, including running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), running back Gus Edwards (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (pec/biceps), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (pec), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip).
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Ravaged by injuries throughout 2021 – including season-ending injuries to standouts Dobbins, REdwards and CB Peters – Baltimore battled through consistent adversity and remained in playoff contention entering the Week 18 game vs. Pittsburgh. The Ravens played an NFL-high nine games that were decided by 3 or fewer points in 2021, including that final 16-13 overtime defeat against the Steelers.
- In 2021, Baltimore’s offense ranked No. 6 in total yards (378.8 ypg) and registered the league’s No. 3 rushing attack (145.8 ypg). The Ravens produced the NFL’s No. 1 run defense (84.5 ypg) and ranked No. 3 on third down (34.8%).
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed five games last season, including the final four contests due to an ankle injury. Still earning Pro Bowl honors, Jackson was 246-of-382 passing for 2,882 yards, 16 TDs and 13 interceptions, adding a team-high 767 rushing yards. All-Pro
- Tight endMark Andrews was sensational, producing a single-season team record for receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361).