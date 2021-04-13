Brigance Brigade Foundation to Hold Virtual 5.7K Championship to Combat ALS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by former Ravens player O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda, that equips, encourages and empowers people living with ALS and their caregivers, will hold its 9th Annual 5.7K Champion Race & 1.57 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk virtually on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The public can now register to race and help raise critical funds for the organization.

“The past year has been unpredictable and challenging, but with the continued support from the community we’ve been able to adapt to serve our community who need it now more than ever,” said Stephanie Chall, foundation director of the Brigance Brigade Foundation. “We’re excited to unite virtually again to celebrate those in the toughest fight of their lives – the fight against ALS.”

The event is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year with a majority of funds raised being utilized to help families that are currently affected by ALS through direct financial assistance for equipment, accessibility and respite care.

Chris Beutler of Cockeysville, Md., his wife and caregiver Laura, and their two teenaged daughters, had their lives changed forever last year with a sudden ALS diagnosis.

“Going from winning cycling races and mountain biking to receiving an ALS diagnosis just last year has been a grueling adjustment to make. We are beyond grateful to have the Brigance Brigade Foundation. The grant for equipment has made our home more accessible and this transition much smoother,” said Chris Beutler. The average cost of living with ALS is $200,000 each year, and BBF works to ease that cost for individuals living with ALS.

The event features a 5.7K timed raced which is slightly longer than a traditional 5K to commemorate the #57 worn by O.J. Brigance. The race also features a 1.57-mile family fun run/walk and a .57-mile kids’ fun-run for children under 16 years old. Race miles can be logged on any course including treadmills, and at any time between May 1-23, to be considered in the 5.7K standings. Awards will be mailed to the 5.7K overall male and female winners and top fundraisers.

New this year, the Foundation is asking participants to send and tag them in photos on social media from the virtual event. Upon reviewing the photos, spirit awards will be given to the most spirited pet, the most treacherous terrain, best solo finish photo, best race tribute photo and more.

Since the Brigance Brigade started this event, thousands of participants from across the country – from Baltimore, Md., to Houston, Texas, the home of Brigance’s college alma mater, Rice University, have run and walked, raising millions of dollars to help families in their community. In 2021 the Foundation’s fundraising goal is $100,000.