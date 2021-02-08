Ravens Prioritizing An Improved Offensive Line

Even the best quarterbacks can look average behind an overmatched offensive line.

This weakness was evident in the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Playing behind an injury-marred offensive line, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under pressure for most of the night and threw for 270 yards with two interceptions and three sacks (52.3 rating.).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dealt with similar struggles with his protection last season and the team is looking to remedy that issue this offseason.

"We believe in an offensive line," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We believe in being a strong offensive line. We want to have the best offensive line we can."

Jackson absorbed 29 sacks in the regular season and was taken down eight more times in two playoff games.

The Ravens had a makeshift offensive line this season because of injuries, most notably to left tackle Ronnie Stanley that forced Orlando Brown Jr. to shift from the right side.

Brown sparked a controversy over the past weeks after stating his desire to stay at left tackle even if when Stanley is healthy.

Baltimore also had challenges at the center position. Matt Skura lost his starting job midway through the season because of errant snaps, but his replacement, Patrick Mekari, also had some struggles.

The Ravens will address this issue this offseason.

Undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo showed solid potential in limited action. Baltimore could also shift left guard Bradley Bozeman to center, a position he played collegiately at Alabama. DeCosta confirmed the team will look for talent in the free-agent market and through the draft.

"We certainly have to do a better job of getting the ball back to the quarterback," DeCosta said. "We think we have some options at the position, and we’ve got some good, young players. What I like about the offensive line is we have a lot of really good, nice, young players. We’re not sure who those guys are going to be [and if] they are going to emerge and be the starters for us, but we’ve got good depth – what I would call shallow depth.

"We have some guys that can play. A lot of guys have played for us – a lot of young players are emerging talents. We’ll also have a chance, I think, with the Draft and free agency to augment those positions as well."