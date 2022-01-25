Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Baltimore playmaker was second on team with 7 sacks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie outside linebacker Ravens Odafe Oweh was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Oweh was second on the team with five sacks behind fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who finished with seven. Oweh also had 33 tackles and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the second game of the season.

Odafe Oweh was selected by the Ravens in the first round (31st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“You look at his athletic ability, and just for that very fact, we feel like he’s a great fit in our defense. He’s an aggressive player," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He runs to the ball very fast. He’s in the backfield constantly. He’s knocking people back into the backfield. He’s beating tackles into the backfield. He runs things down from behind. I think he’s a perfect fit for our defense.”

