Odafe Oweh on Justin Houston: 'He’s Yoda, Man'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh channeled his Inner Star Wars to describe his relationship with veteran edge rusher Justin Houston.

“He’s Yoda, man," Oweh said. "He’s like Yoda. He just knows everything, and I try to ask him questions about different sets, how to approach that, how to attack that, and he’ll have the answer right away. I really appreciate that, because like I said, I’m new to the game, so I’m trying to pick up something different every single time. I try to work with him after practice – hands, just learning."

Photo by Wyeth Karpovich.

Houston has registered 444 career tackles (366 solo), 97.5 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, 17 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries over his career. Since he entered the league in 2011, Houston ranks third in both sacks and fumble recoveries among active NFL defenders.

So, he has much knowledge to provide Oweh, who is looking to hone his pass-rushing skills at the NFL level.

"Learning stuff and picking every little thing," Oweh said. "With film too, how to take care of your body – just that vet mentality, being a pro and everything. So, he’s really helped me with everything.”

So far, Oweh has been impressive with his ability to fly to the ball. He narrowly missed his first sack in the preseason game against the Saints.

However, he set the table for his teammates to pressure the quarterback.

“You could tell I wanted it a lot, because I just jumped out of there," Oweh said. "I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m not letting you go away.’ But, next time, I’m going to try to run through him – rip through, get more stable, in terms of me being upright and everything.

"But I was able to cause a sack for my teammates, and that’s the type of player I am. I like to be disruptive, whether I get the sack or I [help] my teammates get the sack. So, it was a good play for the whole team.”