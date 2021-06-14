Sports Illustrated home
FanDuel: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI

Baltimore ranked behind two AFC teams.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident they have enough talent to make a run at the Super Bowl this season, and the prognosticators agree with that assessment. 

The Ravens are tied with the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers, according to FanDuel

FanDuel also has the Ravens as the seventh-best team in their Power Rankings behind the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson is entering his fourth season as the Ravens quarterback after winning the league MVP in the 2019 season. Baltimore has made the playoffs in each of the past three years and has led the league in rushing for the past two seasons.

Baltimore boosted its passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

Defensively, the Ravens are expected to be stout, which means a division title should be within their grasp.

Watkins is confident the Baltimore has the same infrastructure as the Chiefs in place to win a championship.

“It’s similar cultures," Watkins said. "This is a brotherhood, [and] I think here, it’s definitely special. You’ve got a young group of guys on this team and great coaches and a great vibe. [It’s] kind of the same feeling I got from Kansas City, just as far as a winning mentality. 

"So, honestly, it feels like Kansas City to me. It feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl, a team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun, put up points – good defense, good special teams." 

