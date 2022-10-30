Skip to main content

Ravens Offensive Line Dominating ... Led by Rookie Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens Tyler Linderbaum is turning the corner at center.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens offensive line has bullied opponents over the past several games. 

The run blocking has been especially dominant, and the Ravens have rushed for more than 200 yards in two of the last three games. 

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has helped set the tone for that unit and he's turning into a dominant player.

In this week's 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linderbaum had a team-high 91.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens are now looking smart for drafting Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 draft. 

"He told me after Week 4, we were talking about a couple of things, he said, ‘Hey, it’s only my fourth game. I’m going to keep getting better,’" coach John Harbaugh said. "And I believed him, and it’s been true. He’s just that kind of guy; he’s all business, he’s all ball, he loves it, he works really hard at it.

"He’s been playing well. He’s already playing really well, so to say that he’s going to keep getting better is quite a statement, and that’s a good thing.”

The return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley also has helped stabilize the offensive line. Left guard Ben Powers has quietly put together a solid season. The right side of the line is anchored by stalwart guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Morgan Moses. Pat Mekari has also been a key contributor at both tackles and is rewarding the team for his contract extension in the offseason.

"The offensive line is coming together," Harbaugh said. "They’re time on task, and I just think that they’re playing at a really high level right now, but we have to keep doing it, keep building it."

