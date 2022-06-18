Skip to main content

Ravens Have Solid Depth at Offensive Tackle

Baltimore adds depth through free agency and draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made sure they have depth at offensive tackle heading into the 2022 season.

The hope is Ronnie Stanley is back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons. Baltimore is hopeful that Ja’Wuan James is fully recovered from an Achilles injury.

The Rabens also brought in veteran Morgan Moses, who is one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL.

Baltimore also drafted Daniel Faille, a massive tackle from Minnesota, in the fourth round of this year's draft. 

"We’ve got two veteran guys; we have a young guy in Daniel [Faalele], who has looked good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a young kid, he’s a big man. I saw some of the stuff about you guys talking about [him] getting in shape, and yes, he’s working his way into kind of NFL-type-conditioning as a tackle. But that’s … Man, he’s almost … What is he? … I don’t know. I do know, but he’s up there, and it’s good weight. 

"So, he’s going to learn how to play at this level, at this speed – I’m certain of it. And then Jaryd Jones-Smith is doing a really nice job. So, we’ve got five good tackles, I feel like, there, and with Ronnie in there."

The Ravens signed Morgan Moses as a free agent. 

The depth will be key because the Ravens have been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. The key is keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson upright, healthy and productive for the entire year.  

