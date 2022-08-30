Ravens Official Final Roster Breakdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens announced their 53-man roster and there were several surprises.

Takeaways

Running back Tyler Badie, a rookie sixth-round pick, was waived. He could be added to the practice squad if no other team claims him. Badie played well in the training camp practices but he was never able to flash in any of the preseason games. The Ravens will use Badie's spot for Kenyan Drake, who is reportedly in Baltimore and ready to sign a deal after being cut by the Raiders.

Safety Ar'Darius Washington suffered a season-ending foot injury last year but was able to come back late in camp. However, a healthy Geno Stone got the nod for the final roster. Washington is a practice-squad candidate because he is a playmaker and the coaches like him.

Another surprise cut was linebacker Daelin Hayes, a fifth-round pick in 2021. Last season, he saw action in one game before suffering a knee injury in Week 3 at Detroit, making him miss the remainder of his rookie campaign. He didn't do enough in training camp to warrant a roster spot.

The other cuts were:

QB Anthony Brown

FB Ben Mason

NT Isaiah Mack

LB Zakoby McClain

RB Nate McCrary

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DT Rayshad Nichols

TE Tony Poljan

WR Makai Polk

CB David Vereen

WR Binjimen Victor

WR Raleigh Webb

OLB Chuck Wiley

The Ravens terminated the contract of vested veterans:

S Tony Jefferson

G/T Kahlil McKenzie

OLB Steven Means

CBs Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley

OT David Sharpe

DE Brent Urban

*Vested veterans ate not subject to waivers.

Josh Oliver made the final roster, giving the Ravens five tight ends with Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Center Trystan Colon was among the 11 offensive linemen to make the team. Colon was used sparingly in the preseason.