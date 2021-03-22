HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Another Look at the Ravens Traditional Offseason Strategy

Baltimore not big players in free agency.
OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens have traditionally taken a measured approach to free agency.

Baltimore rarely makes a big splash by adding a high-profile player. However, the Ravens have managed to strengthen their roster by making practical additions.

The strategy has helped the team earn a spot in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. However, is it enough to win a Super Bowl?

So far this offseason, Baltimore signed guard Kevin Zeitler, who was released by the Giants, and acquired tight end Kevin Zeitler via a trade with Jacksonville. The Ravens also re-signed several of their own players, consisting of Pernell McPhee, Tyus Bowser, Chris Board, Justin Ellis and Derek Wolfe. 

The Ravens have a distinctive pattern when it comes to the types of players they add in the offseason, according to Sports Illustrated Albert Breer. 

"The Ravens’ signing of Kevin Zeitler fits into an interesting trend where Baltimore has pounced on older, third-contract guys. Eric Weddle, Earl Thomas, Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram and Derek Wolfe are other examples of it," Breer wrote. "The reason? I have two theories. One ties to the comp pick formula, the other to the fact that there’s less competition for these types and, therefore, better prices for them. One thing I know for sure is it’s not an accident."

The Ravens' primary needs are at wide receiver and edge rusher. 

There's still plenty of time for Baltimore to add players. The team will keep close tabs on players that are released because of the tighter salary cap.

The Ravens also have seven selections in this year's draft.

As a result, the team is far from finished building its roster. 

Another Look at the Ravens Traditional Offseason Strategy

