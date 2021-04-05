Grading the Ravens Offense After First Wave of Free Agency

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely add more playmakers for the offense before the start of training camp.

Here a breakdown of where the team stands after the first wave of free agency (New additions in bold).

Quarterback

Depth chart: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

Players Lost: Robert Griffin III

Summary: The Ravens are hopeful McSorley or Huntley can take over the No. 2 job behind Jackso. It was time to part ways with RG3, who is looking to earn a starting job elsewhere.

Grade: A

Offensive Line

Depth Chart: LT: Ronnie Stanley, LG: Bradey Bozeman, C: Pat Mekari; RG: Kevin Zeitler (free agent), RT: Orlando Brown Jr., T: Tyre Phillips, G: Ben Bredeson, G: Ben Powers; C: Trystan Colon-Castillo

Players Lost: C: Matt Skura

Summary: The free-agent addition of Zeitler strengthens the line, which struggles with pass blocking. The center position is still a work in progress. The Ravens could move Bozeman to that spot and draft his replacement at guard.

Grade: B

Running backs

Depth chart: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Ty'Son Williams; Fullback: Pat Ricard

Players Lost: Mark Ingram III

Summary: The emergence of Dobbins made Ingram expendable. The Ravens tendered Edwards at $3.384M with a second-round pick as compensation. Edwards and Dobbins could be one of the best running back duos in the NFL next season. Baltimore led the league in rushing over the past two seasons.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers

Depth Chart: Sammy Watkins (free agent), Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Deon Watkins, Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor,

Players Lost: Chris Moore, Willie Snead, Dez Bryant

Summary: Watkins can be a key addition if he can stay healthy. Brown has progressed over the past two seasons, The Ravens are hoping Duvernay and Proche can take the next step in their development. This year's draft class is deep at wide receiver and the Ravens will add another playmaker. Overall, this group needs to make a bigger impact.

Grade: C

Tight Ends

Depth Chart: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver (trade Jaguars), Jake Breeland, Eric Tomlinson, Eli Wolf

Players Lost: None

Summary: The Ravens were left short-handed when Boyle went down with a season-ending knee injury. Baltimore scrambled to find depth and moved Ricard from fullback to tight end. Oliver, Breeland, Tomlinson and Wolf will have a heated battle for the job behind Andrews and Boyle. The Ravens could also add a tight end in the draft.

Grade: B-