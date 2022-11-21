Harbaugh Optimistic About Stanley & Hamilton for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism with both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton after both players were injured in the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Hamilton suffered a knee injury with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter. He limped off the field and did not return.

Stanley injured his left ankle also in the third quarter. He left the field and went inside the tent before heading to the locker room.

Stanley missed much of the past two seasons with an ankle injury, but he returned this season and is playing at a Pro Bowl level. He will undergo an MRI this week.

"Kyle and Ronnie, we don’t have the final word on those things yet, but I would say it’s definitely trending in the right direction based on what we know so far," Harbaugh said. "Ronnie still has an MRI to get, so we’ll find out the final on that, but it was trending really well last night and this morning. And Kyle, the same thing. Kyle, the X-rays looked good, so it’s trending in the right way. His knee is stable and all those kinds of things.”

Baltimore plays at Jacksonville in Week 12. The status of both Stanley and Hamilton will be more clear later in the week.



In addition, Harbaugh said both runingb back Gus Edwards and wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be available this week. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries and the Ravens don't want to rush them back.