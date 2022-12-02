Macdonald on Oweh: 'He’s Doing Things We’re Asking Him to Do'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh faced lofty expectations after a successful rookie season.

Oweh was expected to boost the pass rush and perhaps be on the cusp for double-digit sacks.

Instead, Oweh is having an inconsistent year stats-wise.

He is sixth on the team with 30 tackles and has just one sack.

Nonetheless, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has been impressed with Oweh's performance.

“His production – stat wise – isn't exactly where you want it, but he’s doing the things that we’re asking him to do," Macdonald said. "Right now, we’re happy with where he’s at. Snap counts, I wouldn’t take too much out of it. I think it’s more of a, ‘Kudos to ‘J.P.P.’ [Jason Pierre-Paul]’ and how well he’s playing the run on early downs, but when ‘Dafe’ has been in there, he’s setting a good edge right now, and when we’re calling his number to rush, you can feel his fast ball out there. The rushes haven’t really gone his way at the end of the day, so we’re pleased with where he’s at though.”

Last year, Oweh finished with 33 tackles (five for loss), five sacks, and 15 quarterback hits. He also forced a fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the fourth quarter in a huge Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oweh also played through a shoulder injury for much of last season. He underwent off-season surgery and had a solid training camp, but that has not fully translated into the regular season.

Macdonald still sees a huge upside.

"We’re focusing on process, so don’t get discouraged with the lack of stats," Macdonald said. "He’s being very unselfish in a lot of things we’re asking him to do, so that’s definitely a positive. So, we’re just trying to build on that and just focusing on the process. We have a long way to go.

"The sacks will come, the pressure numbers will come – I'm not sure what they are right now with where he stands – but he’s doing what he’s supposed to do to help us to get off the field on third down in those passing situations.”