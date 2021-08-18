Ravens-Panthers Joint Practice: What to Watch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens traveled to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 18-19, before they meet in their second preseason game.

"You're talking about elite defenses, but different styles of defenses," Panther coach Matt Rhule said. "You're talking about completely different styles of offenses, but at the core, two really good teams, two playoff teams. I think for us, you look at John Harbaugh; he always has great special teams so that's good for our special teams to work against.

"Their run game and physicality is going to be great for our defense to work against. And their defense is going to be great for our offense to work against. I think for Sam, all the different blitz packages and things he's going to see are going to be difficult."

Here's What to Watch:

Lamar Jackson vs. Carolina's defense

Jackson will get his first live-action against an opposing team after missing the first preseason game against the Saints. Jackson was particularly effective in last practice before leaving for South Carolina, going 14-for-15 in 11-on-11 drills. He'll face a challenge of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, who had nine sacks last season. Carolina's secondary is ranked No. 23 heading into 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus. As a result, Jackson should be able to make some plays with his wide receivers, namely Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Sam Darnold vs. the Ravens secondary

The Ravens defensive backs are already playing at a high level. They managed three interceptions in the preseason game against the Saints. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who was acquired from the Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick along with second- and fourth-round selections in the 2022 draft, is having a mostly uneven training camp. Darnold will make his preseason debut and face a stern challenge from the Ravens secondary. However, the status of Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey is uncertain after he suffered a strain in practice earlier this week. Baltimore will have to keep an eye on tight end Dan Arnold, who has shifted from wide receiver and shined throughout training camp.

Ravens Young Linebackers Vs, Christian McCaffrey/Tommy Tremble

The Ravens rookie linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — have played well throughout training camp. Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has also stepped up his game after perhaps finding himself on the roster bubble. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen is poised for a breakout year. These young playmakers will be challenged to contain Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who caught more than 100 passes in each of the past two seasons. .He will provide some intriguing matchups throughout the practices and into the preseason game. Panthers rookie tight end Tommy Tremble caugh a touchdown pass in the first preseason game against the Colts. At 6-feet-4, 250 pounds, he will be a challenge to cover and he will get plenty of targets.