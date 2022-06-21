A Look at Ravens Pass Rush on Current Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md — One of the biggest questions still facing the Ravens is whether they will be able to generate a consistent pass rush with the group of players on the current roster.

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.

The Ravens will have to improve going against Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and a host of other top quarterbacks this season.

It will be up to new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to develop some better schemes.



"The biggest thing that goes un-talked about with the pass rush is it’s really married to what you’re playing in the coverage," Macdonald said. "A lot of times people have time to throw stats – things like that – but does the quarterback know where to go with the ball? If he knows, well, shoot, the ball is coming out fast; if he doesn’t, well, you get a chance to go to work, and when you pressure, those variables change a little bit.

"So, we’ll see. Again, it’s something in progress. As we get guys that are available to practice more, we’ll start moving them around a bit more and see where we go from there.”

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

“Basically, I’m just extremely raw,” Oweh said. “I’m a ‘potential’ guy, basically. So, I’m watching the film from last year and I’m like, ‘Oh, I did crazy good. I did all this stuff.’ And then you watch it now in the offseason, and I’m like, ‘There’s so much stuff you can work on.’ So, there’s a lot to build on. I’m so excited, because even next year — or even this year — it’s going to be a crazy jump. And I’m ready.”

Jaylon Ferguson has been largely underwhelming and he could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

Daelin Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, could be the wild card. He was sidelined for most of the season with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions but has flashed in the OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Baltimore also needs to get more production from the defensive line with the interior pass rush. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has trimmed down and could be more of a disruptive force after finishing with two sacks last season.

The return of defensive end Calais Campbell and the addition of Travis Jones in this year' draft should help.