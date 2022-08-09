Evaluating Ravens Pass Rush Through Early Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens still have more questions than answers with their pass rush heading into the first preseason game with the Tennessee Titans, but there are reasons for optimism.

The Ravens will rely heavily on outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had five sacks and 15 quarterback knockdowns last season as a rookie. Oweh underwent offseason should surgery and he should be more comfortable playing the game.

Oweh is having an exceptional training camp and has amassed several would-be sacks and a safety. He should be a force in his second year.

Odafe Oweh

Fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser led the team with seven sacks last season, but he is still dealing with an Achilles injury. The hope is that Bowser will be ready for the opener on Sept. 11 against the Jets. Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season.

The Ravens also brought back Justin Houston, who had 4.5 sacks last season and has embraced a mentor role. If the Ravens can limit Houston's snaps, he can stay fresh and create pressure.

The wild card is rookie second-round pick David Ojabo, who is also out with an Achilles injury. The hope is that he will make his debut in October and give the Ravens' pass rush a boost. Ojabo is being reunited with his defensive coordinator at Michigan, Mike Macdonald, so that should be hopeful.

The Ravens were left thin at outside linebacker when Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Biegel was having a solid camp and was poised to make the team.

In addition, the defensive line should be able to do a better job creating pressure on the quarterback.

The Ravens re-signed Michael Pierce to replace Brandon Williams and rookie third-round pick Travis Jones has shown a huge upside in training camp and could be a force in his first season.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike appears ready to take the next step in his development entering his third year.