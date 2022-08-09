Skip to main content

Evaluating Ravens Pass Rush Through Early Training Camp

Baltimore looking to boost pressure on QBs.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens still have more questions than answers with their pass rush heading into the first preseason game with the Tennessee Titans, but there are reasons for optimism.

The Ravens will rely heavily on outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had five sacks and 15 quarterback knockdowns last season as a rookie. Oweh underwent offseason should surgery and he should be more comfortable playing the game.

Oweh is having an exceptional training camp and has amassed several would-be sacks and a safety. He should be a force in his second year.

Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh

Fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser led the team with seven sacks last season, but he is still dealing with an Achilles injury. The hope is that Bowser will be ready for the opener on Sept. 11 against the Jets.  Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens also brought back Justin Houston, who had 4.5 sacks last season and has embraced a mentor role. If the Ravens can limit Houston's snaps, he can stay fresh and create pressure. 

The wild card is rookie second-round pick David Ojabo, who is also out with an Achilles injury. The hope is that he will make his debut in October and give the Ravens' pass rush a boost. Ojabo is being reunited with his defensive coordinator at Michigan, Mike Macdonald, so that should be hopeful. 

The Ravens were left thin at outside linebacker when Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Biegel was having a solid camp and was poised to make the team. 

In addition, the defensive line should be able to do a better job creating pressure on the quarterback.

The Ravens re-signed Michael Pierce to replace Brandon Williams and rookie third-round pick Travis Jones has shown a huge upside in training camp and could be a force in his first season. 

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike appears ready to take the next step in his development entering his third year.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download
News

Ravens Running Backs Battle to Heat Up in Preseason Games

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
images
News

Harbaugh Denies Report Ravens Rookie Tyler Linderbaum Has Lisfranc Injury

By Todd Karpovich16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.37.40 PM
News

Ravens Camp Report: J.K. Dobbins Back on Field, Practice Notes

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
USATSI_16835136
News

Ravens Reach Four-Year Extension With Kicker Justin Tucker

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

Ravens Have Optimistic Playoff Odds for 2022 Season

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
1295681774.0
News

Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown

By Todd KarpovichAug 8, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Lamar Jackson Avoiding the Hits

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
shutterstock_12977351a
News

Ravens Camp Report: Slade Bolden, Jaylon Moore Shining

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 7:18 AM EDT