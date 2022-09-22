Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs.

The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough.

The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL.

Expect another heated battle.

“We have a lot of respect for them; we have a lot of respect for Coach Belichick, obviously, admiration," Harbaugh said. "I’ve said many times that you try to study the best in the business, in your profession. So, I study Coach Belichick as much as I can. You’re not in their meeting rooms, but you watch their tape all the time and you see what he says and what you think they’re trying to do.

"So, nothing but the utmost admiration and respect, and that’s what makes it so meaningful to go up there and compete against those guys and against his team."

The Top 5 Ravens-Patriots games of all time.

5. Dec. 4, 2007 — Patriots 27, Ravens 24, M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens were on the verge of spoiling New England's undefeated season. However, Baltimore was called for some questionable penalties late in the game, leading to linebacker Bart Scott throwing a penalty flag into the stands. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Jabar Gaffney with 44 seconds and New England improved to 12-0.

4. Jan. 12, 2012 — Patriots 23, Ravens 20

Kicker Billy Cundiff's name went down in infamy after he missed a potential game-tying 32-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and the Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship game. Two plays earlier, Ravens wide receiver Lee Evans had the ball knocked out of his hands in the end zone by backup cornerback Sterling Moore. This might be the biggest "What If?" game in Baltimore sports history.

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

3. Nov. 3, 2019 — Ravens 37, Patriots 20

Lamar Jackson outdueled Brady in their first-ever meeting. Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown and a 107.7 passer rating. Late in the fourth quarter, Jackson left the field to chants of "MVP." Baltimore gashed New England for 210 yards rushing. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked twice.

2. Jan. 10, 2010 — Ravens 33, New England 14

Ray Rice scored an 83-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage and Baltimore raced out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and were never threatened in this AFC wild-card game. It was Baltimore's first-ever victory against New England after losing the previous five matchups. Brady had four turnovers.

Joe Flacco

1. Jan. 20, 2013 — Ravens 28, New England 13

Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes, Ray Lewis and the rest of the defense were dominant and the Ravens reached their first Super Bowl in 12 years. Brady had been 67-0 at home when leading at halftime but the Ravens scored 21 second-half points to pull away. Flacco became the only quarterback to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons. Two weeks later, the Ravens hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.