Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Despite the struggles in the secondary, the Ravens are favored in their Week 3 against New England in Foxborough.

The Ravens are 2-9 vs. the Patriots in regular season play, including an 0-6 mark in Foxborough. In the postseason, the Ravens are 2-2 against New England, winning both games at Gillette Stadium.

Nonetheless, Baltimore is expected to win the game.

Here's the breakdown from FanDuel

Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | NE: (+142). Spread: BAL: -3 (-114) | NE: +3 (-106). Total: 43.5 —Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Ravens vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

"The Ravens have given up a lot of yards this season — a league-worst 463.5 per game, to be exact," FanDuel's Devon Plantania wrote. Having said that, the majority of the damage has come through the air, so it's a good thing that the Patriots don't have much of a passing game. Outside of wideout Jakobi Meyers, New England doesn't have many consistent passing weapons.

Final Score Prediction:

Ravens: 24 ,Patriots: 17

Baltimore is 1-7 straight up in its last eight games.

New England is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games as the underdog.

The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last eight road games.

The total has hit the over in four of New England's last five games against Baltimore.

"Baltimore is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games against New England and while that isn't mind-blowing, the fact that the Pats are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games helps a lot," Plantania wrote.

Best Bet: Ravens -3