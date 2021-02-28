Marcus Peters Has Been NFL's Most Dominant Cornerback Since 2015

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters had some memorable moments since joining the Ravens via a trade with the Rams in 2019.

There was the time he jumped into the stands in Buffalo to chug a beer after making a game-saving stop. He was later fined $14,307 by the NFL.

This past season, Peters stomped on Tennessee's logo at midfield after a key interception retribution for the Titans doing the same at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11. That cost him $15,000.

But there is. method to the madness and Peters back up his bravado with his performance.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the NFL’s most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interceptions-return yards (814), interceptions-return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7), while his 86 passes defended stand as the second-most during that span.

The Ravens are happy to have Peters on their side. He's been to the playoffs all six years that he's played in the NFL.

"We have a great relationship, but really, I like him, and I love him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I just really think he’s genuine. He’s as authentic as it gets, and that’s what you appreciate about anybody, especially someone like Marcus. He has a heart of gold. It really matters to him. He really cares, and I think it shows. He’s an emotional guy, [there’s] no question about that. Like all of us, he works to be the best he can be."

Peter was acquired from Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2019, in exchange for inside linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

The duo of Marlon Humphrey and Peters is among the best in the league at cornerback.

“Man, those guys are shutting half of the field down," quarterback Lamar Jackson said about Humprey and Peters. "They’re great at covering guys when the quarterback has time to throw. When the quarterback is making moves, they pass through their guys very well. They’re just all-around great corners, and it helps my job. They make my job a lot easier going into the games.

"They’re very smart. They can trap you – make you think someone’s open, just baiting you up for them to jump it and then pick the ball off. Stuff like that. They’re amazing out there.”