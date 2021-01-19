HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Tucker, Queen, Proche Honored by the Pro Football Writers of America

Tucker makes first team, Queen, Proche named to rookie squad.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had three players — Justin Tucker, Patrick Queen and James Proche — earn honors from the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). 

Tucker was named to the All-NFL first team for the third consecutive year. He is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and converted 26 of 29 field-goal attempts during the regular season.

Queen, a first-round pick (28th overall) from LSU, was named to PFWA's All-Rookie Team at middle linebacker. Queen led the Ravens with 105 tackles and also finished with three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two fumble returns and two forced fumbles. 

Washington defensive end Chase Young was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA. Young, the second overall selection from Ohio State, played in 15 games (all starts) and led all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks. He posted 44 total tackles (32 solo) and he added four passes defended, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Proche, a sixth-round pick from SMU, also was named to the All-Rookie Team as a punt returner despite being inactive for the team's final four games, including the postseason. Proche averaged 8.6 yards per return and managed to avoid crucial turnovers despite not playing in any preseason games.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, a second-round selection from Ohio State, did not make the All-Rookie team despite finishing with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns. He recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, that tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Jacksonville’s James Robinson and Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor received the nod over Dobbins at running back. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who set NFL rookie records for most touchdown passes and most total touchdowns, was selected as the 2020 Rookie of the Year and the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert, the sixth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon, threw for 4,336 yards, which ranks second all-time among NFL rookie quarterbacks, with 31 touchdowns. 

