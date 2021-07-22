Ravens Place Cleveland, Breeland On  Non-Football Injury List

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens placed guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Jacob Breeland on the Non-Football Injury list.

In Cleveland's case, the team traditionally places players on this list when they fail to pass the conditioning test after reporting to training camp. Players can begin practicing when they are activated off this list.

Breeland is still dealing with a knee injury that has kept him off the practice field for the last two years.

Cleveland was selected by the Ravens in the third round (94th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cleveland has impressive size — 6-foot-6, 343-pounds — and comes from a solid college program at Georgia. Last season, he was named a second‐team All‐America by The Athletic and made the Third Team for the Associated Press.

Cleveland is still getting acclimated to the pro game and looked a bit stiff during OTAs. However, the technique will get better with experience and he'll have a starting job at some point during the season if he does not take over a job for the opener.

He has to pass the conditioning test first.

The Ravens rookies reported to training camp this week. The veterans report July 27.

Breeland tore his ACL last year at the University of Oregon and the challenges with the COVID-19 cut into his ability to effectively work with specialists. He was also placed on the Ravens' active non-football injury list last year.

Breeland was in the mix to help fill the void. He finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. He was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. Breeland had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

The hope is he can be healthy this year and compete for a roster spot.