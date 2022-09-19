Ravens Place Linebackers Josh Ross, Steven Means on IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens placed linebackers Josh Ross and Steven Means on Injured Reserve on Monday after both players were hurt in Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Means tore his Achilles tendon early in the second quarter and had to be carted from the field. It was his first and only snap of the game.

"He’s torn it before, I think it was the other one, unfortunately, for him," coach John Harbaugh said. "So, he’ll be out. [He] played well, great guy. We appreciate him very much."

With Means out, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are the only two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster.

The news on Ross was better because he will miss next four games after suffering a foot injury. Ross has played 18 snaps on special teams in each of the Ravens two games.

Ross came to the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Michigan and immediately caught all of the coaches' attention with his work ethic and attention to detail.

He led the team in the preseason with 14 tackles.

"So, this process has been a lot of work, just from last season – doing what we did – getting to the offseason, training for Pro Day, training for Combine, doing all these things, playing in the NFLPA game," Ross said during training camp. "And now, I find myself in the perfect situation, being an undrafted free agent and picking the Ravens, and working my butt off in camp every single day, trying to be the best player I can be, showing everybody, proving to myself, showing everybody what I’m capable of."