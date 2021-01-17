Ravens Players Ratings Vs. Bills in AFC Divisional Playoff Game

The Ravens could not overcome several mistakes and in a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Here are the player ratings (0, lowest to 10, highest) :

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (4) — Was under pressure for most of the game and threw an interception on a third and goal to Taron Johnson, who ran 101 yards for the score. Jackson left the game with a concussion.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (7.5) — Had four receptions for 87 yards and managed to get behind Bills' secondary.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (7.0) — Caught three passes for 20 yards

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (5.0) — Struggled against Bills' pass rush.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (5.0) — Had a careless penalty and had a mostly uneven performance.

Center Patrick Mekari (3.0) — His errant, high snap led to Jackson's injury late in the game. Struggled most of the night.

Right Guard Ben Powers (6.0) — Played physical and was effective again.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (5.0) — Needs to improve with pass blocking.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (6.0) — Had two critical drops. Finished with 42 yards on 10 carries

Running Back Gus Edwards (6.5) — Ran hard and also had 42 yards on 10 carries.

Fullback Pat Ricard (7.0) — Finished with one reception for 11 yards and was a key blocker.

Tight end Mark Andrews (6.0) — Was challenged to get open and managed four receptions for 28 yards

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (8) — Bills managed just 32 yards rushing with Williams anchoring the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive End Calais Campbell (7.5) – Was solid against the run but needed to boost interior pass rush.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (7.5) — Showed solid support against the run.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (5.0) — Didn't have much of an impact and had just one tackle

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (5.0) — Had a careless roughing the passer penalty before leaving with an injury.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (6.0) — Needs to get better in pass coverage.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (5.0) — Did not register a tackle on defense and had a roughing the kicker penalty on special teams.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (8.0) — Finished with a sack and was one of the most effective players on defense.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (8.0) — Managed a sack but had trouble shedding blocks.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (7.5) — Played mostly solid after struggling in wild-card game against Titans.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (8.0) — Tied for the team lead with five tackles.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (8.0) — Provided strong support against run and pass.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (8.0) — Finished with four tackles and made an impact on special teams.