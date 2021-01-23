Ravens Final Player Ratings

The Ravens finished the regular season at 11-5. After knocking off the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Baltimore season ended a week later against the Bills in a divisional matchup.

Here are the fina; player ratings (0, lowest to 10, highest) :

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8.5) — One year after being named NFL, MVP, Jackson had another solid season. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating). Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (7.5) — Overcame some early-season struggles and finished with 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (7.0) — Had a limited role in the passing game with 19 catches for 266 yards with four touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Willie Snead (7.0) — Was one of the team's most dependable pass catchers and caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns. Unrestricted free agent.

Tight end Mark Andrews (8.5) — Led the team with 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Forced to move from right tackle to left tackle and performed well for much of the season. Pro-Bowl selection.

Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley (INC) — Suffered a season-ending ankle injury after signing a contract extension.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (8.0) — Helped anchor the offensive line and is one of the team's most durable players.

Center Patrick Mekari (7.0) — Performed mostly well before struggling in the playoff game against the Bills.

Right Tackle D.J. Fluker (6.5) — Had a mostly uneven performance after being signed prior to the season. Unrestricted free agent.

Right Guard Ben Powers (8.0) — Took over a starting job and played well enough to keep his spot in 2021.

Center Matt Skura (6.0) — Lost his starting job after some struggles and future role with team unclear.

Center Trystan Colon-Castillo (7.5) — Undrafted rookie will compete for the starting job next season.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.0) — Earned a starting job as a rookie, but dealt with injuries.

Running Back Gus Edwards (8.0) — Restricted free agent this offseason finished with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He could be a featured back elsewhere.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (8.5) — Emerged as the starter and finished with 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns.

Running Mark Ingram (6.0) — Hampered by injuries and waived after the season.

Fullback Pat Ricard (8.5) — Played a key role in the offense and showed good hands catching the ball. Pro-Bowl selection.

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (8.0) — Played well against in the run in his natural position at nose tackle, but dealt with some injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Defensive End Calais Campbell (8.5) – Met expectations after signing as a free agent, but missed four games with a calf injuty. Pro-Bowl selection.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (8.5) — Proved to be a key free-agent addition and showed solid support against the run, finishing with 51 tackles. Unrestricted free agent.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (7.0) — Acquired from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits. Unrestricted free agent.

Defensive End Jihad Ward (7.5) — Was an impact player with three sacks. Unrestricted free agent.

Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis (7.5) — Played a key role in the rotation and had 17 tackles. Unrestricted free agent.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) — The first-round pick was an immediate starter and led the team with 105 tackles. Needs to get better in pass coverage.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (7.5) — Showed solid potential as a rookie and will play a bigger role next season.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (8.0) — Finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. Pro-Bowl selection. Unrestricted free agent.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (8.0) — Bounced back from a knee injury in 20019 and had a solid season, finishing with 34 tackle,s three sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Unrestricted free agent.

Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser (8.0) — Had his best season since being drafted by the Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, finishing with 34 tackles, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and was second on the team with three interceptions. Unrestricted free agent.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (8.5) — Forced eight fumbles, helped lock down receivers and finished with 82 tackles. Pro-Bowl selection.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (8.5) — Was a key playmaker and led the team with four interceptions. Peters had a key turnover in the playoff game against the Titans.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (8.5) — Provided strong support against run and pass and was second on the team with 96 tackles.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (8.5) — Took over starting role when Earl Thomas was released and finished with 80 tackles.

Special Teams

Kicker Justin Tucker (8.5) — Converted on 26 of 29 field goals, but missed two attempts in playoff game against the Bills. Pro-Bowl selection.

Punter Sam Koch (8.5) — Averaged 44.5 yards a punt but missed the first game of his career because of COVID-19.

Long Snapper Morgan Cox (9.0) — One of the most reliable players on the roster. Pro-Bowl selection. Unrestricted free agent.

Punt returner James Proche (8.5) — Rookie handled punts for most of the season, averaging 8.6 yards per return.

Kickoff returner Devin Duvernay (8.5) — Rookie showed he can be a playmaker and averaged 11.5 yards per kickoff return. He also had punts late in the season and finished with 20 receptions for 201 yards.