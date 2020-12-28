Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Giants

The Ravens are back in the playoffs with a 23-17 victory over the Giants

Here are the player ratings (0, lowest to 10, highest) :

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (9.0) — Completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards on 13 carries.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (8.5) — Caught all four targets for 25 yards with a touchdown.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (8.0) — Had one reception for 13 yards.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Led an offensive line that did not allow a sack.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (8.0) — Was solid in run blocking and helped anchor the line.

Center Patrick Mekari (8.0) — Left with the game with a back injury.

Center Matt Skura (7.0) — Entered for the injured Mekari and had a mostly solid performance

Right Guard Ben Powers (8.0) — Played physical and was effective again.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.0) — Came back from a concussion and played 15 snaps

Running Back Gus Edwards (8.0) — Ran hard and finished with 85 yards with a fumble and also caught two passes for 37 yards.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (9.0) — Had a 2-yard score in the opening quarter, setting the franchise's rookie record with seven rushing touchdowns surpassing Jamal Lewis in 2000..

Fullback Pat Ricard (8.5) — Played 39 snaps and was a key blocker.

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (9.0) — Helped shut down the Giants run game that managed 54 yards.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (9.0) — Had another sack but left late in the game with a thigh injury.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (8.5) — Another solid performance with two tackles and a pass defended.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (9.0) — Gets better each week and finished with his first care sack.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) —Finished with four tackles and two quarterback hits.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (8.0) — Played sold with two tackles.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (7.0) — Finished with nine snaps and two tackles.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (9.0) — Earned his sixth sack with a quarterback hit.

Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser (7.5) — Managed a quarterback hit.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.0) — Was a physical presence and had a sack.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (8.0) — Played physically with a team-high six tackles.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (8.0) — Had another solid performance in place of Marcus Peters and was second on the team with six tackles.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (8.0) — Managed four tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defended.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (8.0) — Finished with four tackles and helped keep the secondary organized.