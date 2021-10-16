Ravens Players Offer Scouting Report on Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to make his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There's a level of anticipation among his teammates to see him perform.

Here's what they had to say about Bateman:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson: “Things always look good in practice; I’ve got to see it in the game, once we’re actually out there. I can’t really tell you off [the] bat right now.”

Cornerback Tavon Young: "He’s explosive. I know he’s explosive off the ball, great route-runner, he’s strong. He kind of seems more polished for a young guy. Like, when he first came in, he was making plays early. So, I’m expecting him to make plays.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman: "He obviously hadn’t played football for a while [since] he got that procedure done. He’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude [and] everything has been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play; I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis. Rashod is going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step. So, we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.”

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown: "Very excited for Bateman. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do, and I’m very excited to see, when Sammy [Watkins] comes back, what all of us are going to do together.”

Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins: “I just feel like he’s already prepared; he’s already a pro. I wouldn’t tell him that. He’s just already … He runs routes, he’s doing the right things, he’s taking coaching; he’s out there busting his behind. And honestly, it’s rare to have a receiver come in prepared in this league, and I can say he’s definitely prepared with everything that they’ve been throwing at him, and I just feel like he’s going to have a successful career and year, this year.”