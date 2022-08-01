Ravens Camp Report: Players Rising, Falling Heading Into Week 2

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens put on the pads for the second week. of training camp after easing into the first week.

Here are the top performers and players who need to pick up their game.

Best Players

Lamar Jackson

The quarterback was sharp the entire week and completed several passes downfield. Jackson added more muscle this offseason but that does appear to have slowed him down. Now, if he and the Ravens could finalize a new deal, that would be an exceptional development.

Isaiah Likely

The rookie tight end has the potential to make plays deep downfield. Likely made several impactful receptions during the entire first week of training camp. In one instance, He beat a defensive back and made an over-the-shoulder 55-yard reception that was the play of the day.

Wide Receivers

All of the team's top wide receivers — Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace — were sharp and caught almost every ball thrown to them. They also did a good job running their routes and getting open. It's a positive sign.

Marlon Humphrey

The cornerback looks like he is ready to bounce back from last season, which was marred by an injury and inconsistent play. Humphrey has knocked down several balls and been a force in the secondary.

Jordan Stout

The rookie punter from Penn State had big shoes to fill succeeding Sam Koch but he's done a solid job. During the Ravens' practice at M&T Bank Stadium, Stout planted one ball at the 1-yard line and then he hit another at the 2-yard line.

Needs Improvement

Ben Cleveland

The offensive guard has been sidelined the past two practices because he failed the conditioning test, coach John Harbaugh confirmed. Cleveland needs to have a solid training camp after last year's uneven performance as a rookie. He's fallen behind Ben Powers and Tylan Wallace for the starting job.

Kevon Seymour

The cornerback was been victimized in part of the practice and he was beaten for a long touchdown by James Proche at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens need Seymour to provide valuable depth.

David Ojabo

Ojabo is not only the last remaining Ravens draft pick unsigned, but he is also the last player in the entire 2022 class that has not reached a deal with his new team. The Ravens and Ojabo have been unable to agree on the third-year guarantee percentage. It's not a good look for an injured player who might not get on the field until November.

Charlie Kolar

The rookie tight end will have sports hernia surgery early next week and is out indefinitely. It's an unfortunate blow for a player that was surrounded by high expectations after a solid performance in spring practice.