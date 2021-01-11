Ravens Playoff Notebook: Lamar Jackson Joins Elite Company ... Again

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson silenced his critics by winning the first playoff game of his young career.

He joined Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to have an MVP award and a playoff win by the end of their age-23 season, according to NFL Research.

In the 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round, Jackson carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards — the third-most by a quarterback in postseason history,

His 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the second-longest scoring run by a quarterback in postseason history behind Colin Kaepernick's 56-yard run against Green Bay in 2013.

Dobbins Continues to Shine

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has 43 yards on nine carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run. Dobbins has run for at least one touchdown in his last seven overall games and joined Jamal Lewis (2000) as the only Ravens’ rookie running backs to record a rushing touchdown in the postseason.

Dobbins has recorded a rushing touchdown in seven-straight games, which is tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history, including the playoffs. Only running back Maurice Jones-Drew holds a longer streak recording with a scoring run in eight straight games.

Hollywood Brown's Resurgence

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown has moved past his recent struggles and has become one of the team's most productive players. Brown finished with seven receptions for 109 yards against the Titans. He has recorded 235 career postseason receiving yards, the most by a Raven in his first two playoff appearances. Brown also had 126 receiving yards in last year’s divisional playoff against Tennessee. He joins Anquan Boldin (three) as the only Ravens to record multiple postseason games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Ravens' Playoff Marks

The Ravens improved to 11-7 all-time during postseason play under coach John Harbaugh. Since 2008, Harbaugh has led Baltimore to eight road postseason wins, the most by a head coach in NFL history, just ahead of Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin, who had seven.

Baltimore improved to 8-2 all-time in the wild-card round, including a 6-0 record when playing on the road. Their six road wild=card wins are the most in NFL history. The Ravens overcame a 10-0 deficit against Tennessee, the largest comeback in franchise postseason history.

The Ravens earned their first playoff win since 2014.