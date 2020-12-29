Ravens Playoff Tracker: Third Matchup With Steelers A Possibility

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens own the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs with one game remaining.

As of now, Baltimore (10-5) would be matched up with the third-seeded Steelers (12-3) in the first round of the postseason. Pittsburgh swept the Ravens in the regular season.

Buffalo took over the second seed with a dominant 38-9 victory over the Patriots on Monday night. The Bills managed a season-sweep of New England for the first time since 1999.

As a result, Buffalo (11-3) would host Cleveland in the first-round game.

The final game would have fifth-seeded Miami (10-5) travel to Tennessee (10-5).

The Kanas City Chiefs (14-1) have a first-round bye.

Baltimore closes out the regular season against the Bengals (4-10-1) who have won two consecutive games for the first time this year. The Ravens beat Cincinnati 27-3 in Week 5.

"Obviously, we still have another one that we have to win," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, we’re still in the process of trying to finish this thing out the right way and get into the playoffs. We’re happy with the fact that we do completely control our destiny, but we haven’t given that much thought.

"We just have to take care of our business, and that’s what we’re trying to do. [We have] a very tough opponent coming up in Cincinnati. We know them well. We play them a lot, and they’re playing their best football of the season, really, by far. So, we understand the challenge and we’re preparing for that as we speak."

NFL Playoff Brackets Heading Into Week 17

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City (14-1) bye.

No. 7 Cleveland (10-5) at No. 2 Buffalo (12-3)

No. 6 Baltimore (10-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-3)

No. 5 Miami (10-5) at No. 4 Tennessee (10-5)

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay (12-3) bye.

No. 7 Chicago (8-7) at No. 2 New Orleans (11-4)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (9-6) at No. 3 Seattle (11-4)

No. 5 Tampa Bay (10-5) at No. 4 Washington (6-9)